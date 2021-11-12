Tata Sky Broadband vs BSNL Bharat Fibre 200 Mbps Plan

The competition in India among all the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) has been continuously rising. The tough competition compels the providers to come up with strong tariff plans to satisfy their users. The days are gone when users used to get pleased with comparatively low speed of internet and low amount of Fair Usage Policy (FUP). But the introduction of private ISPs changed the game in the domestic market. Users now demand connections with high internet speed with at least 100 Mbps and a much higher amount of FUP data.

Moreover, the introduction of 200 Mbps tariff plans has witnessed a huge increase in demand for the users. The service providers have been coming up with attractive tariff plans offering an internet speed of 200 Mbps. Tata Sky Broadband and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bharat Fibre both provide 200 Mbps plans and here are the pros and cons of both the ISPs.

BSNL Bharat Fibre 200 Mbps Plans

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides an exciting option for its users who want to opt for 200 Mbps of internet speed. Customers can get Fibre Premium which also comes with a free subscription to an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform. The one-month tariff plan costs Rs 999 and offers FUP data of 3.3TB or 3300GB per month.

Users get unlimited data download and 2 Mbps of speed after they have utilised 3,300GB of data. The 200 Mbps plan for six-month costs Rs 7,049 and Rs 13,049 for a 12-month subscription. It is to be kept in mind that all these packs are exclusive of GST and GST would be charged when users purchase these packs. The plan includes a free of cost Disney Hotstar Premium Pack.

Tata Sky Broadband 200 Mbps Plans

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also offers exciting plans for its users who want access up to 200 Mbps of internet speed. Tata Sky Broadband uses the Tata Sky fibernet technology to provide faster and enhanced internet. The one-month plan of Tata Sky broadband with 200 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,150 to users. The FUP data provided by Tata Sky is the same as Bharat Fibre Broadband which is 3.3TB or 3300GB per month.

However, Tata Sky does not offer any OTT subscriptions on availing its tariff plans. Users do get access to free installation by an expert and a dual-band free router. The other offers for the 200 Mbps plan include Rs 3,000 for 3 months, Rs 5,550 for six months and Rs 10,200 for a year. The fibrenet technology by Tata Sky ensures a seamless and consistent experience using its end to end connectivity with fibre optics.