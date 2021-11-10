BSNL Rs 2399 Plan Could be a Good Long-Term Option

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is somehow managing to keep the interest of users by rolling out some exceptional promotional offers time and again. Multiple prepaid plans from the telco are offering additional days of service for a limited time. One such plan is the Rs 2399 plan that is available across all the telecom circles in the country. If you are thinking of getting a long-term prepaid plan today, the Rs 2399 plan from BSNL could be a great option because of the additional days of service that it is offering.

BSNL Rs 2399 Plan Offering 60 Days of Additional Service

BSNL is offering 60 days of additional service with the Rs 2399 plan. This plan used to come with 365 days of service validity. But under a limited period offer, its plan will give 425 days of service validity to the users. The benefits of the plan over the 60 days of additional service will be the same.

BSNL users get 3GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the Rs 2399 plan. So, instead of getting 1085GB of data for 365 days, users will get 1265GB of data with the plan. Further, BSNL is offering free BSNL Tunes and access to the over-the-top (OTT) platform Eros Now.

For the same price, Reliance Jio offers 2GB of daily data and 365 days of validity while Airtel offers its 365 days plan with 2GB daily data for Rs 2498. Reliance Jio’s 3GB daily data plan with year-long validity comes for Rs 3,499 which is Rs 1,100 more expensive. Vodafone Idea on the other hand offers 1.5GB daily data with 365 days validity for Rs 2399. Thus, if you are looking for a long-term prepaid plan with a ton of benefits, the Rs 2399 plan from BSNL is way better than the plans from its competitors.

However, there’s one downside of using a BSNL prepaid plan — the lack of PAN-India 4G coverage.