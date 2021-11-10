Airtel Business Will Offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Enterprise Customers

Bharti Airtel has just announced that it has extended its partnership with Oracle and will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to its million-plus enterprise customers. Airtel Business, the enterprise service arm of Bharti Airtel, will be offering a range of industry-leading cloud solutions with the help of Oracle to enterprise customers, which will help in boosting the economy of India.

By 2025, internet users in India are projected to grow to 900 million compared to the 622 million in 2020. The growth of Internet users will be driven by affordable smartphones and cheap data plans. Further, with the arrival of 5G in 2022, the demand for data-driven applications and digital services will grow even more. To add to this, major organisations are moving towards cloud-based applications for accelerating their digital transformation journeys.

The cloud service market in India is expected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2020 to $9.5 billion by 2025.

Oracle Will Expand Capacity With Nxtra by Airtel

For aiding the increasing demand for cloud services in India, Oracle will be leveraging Nxtra by Airtel to expand its capacity in the India West (Mumbai) region. For the unaware, Nxtra by Airtel is a data centre subsidiary of Bharti Airtel.

The newly announced expanded Oracle Cloud Mumbai region will be available in 2022. Nxtra by Airtel already operates India’s largest data centre network of 120 edge data centres and ten hyper data centres. The company further plans to invest around Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to expand the capacity three times by over 400 MW.

The expanded Oracle Cloud Mumbai will complement the company’s existing MeitY-empanelled cloud regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad. It is worth noting that Oracle already serves hundreds of customers in the country, which include both the public and private sector companies. More customers in India will now be able to leverage Oracle’s next-generation cloud infrastructure and Airtel Business network to innovate and accelerate their business growth.