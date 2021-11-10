Vodafone Idea, Nokia Test 5G in Rural India, Deliver 100+ Mbps Speed

Vodafone Idea (Vi) partnered with Nokia to test 5G networks in rural India. The telco announced that it was able to deliver connectivity with a download speed of more than 100 Mbps across an area covering 17.1 kilometres. For the trial, Vodafone Idea used spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The rural site used by the telco was in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As mentioned above, Vodafone Idea had partnered with Nokia for conducting the trials and hence used the network equipment provided by the Finnish company.

Vodafone Idea Using Nokia’s AirScale Radio Portfolio, Microwave E-Band Solution

In a release from the company, it was said that for conducting 5G trials in India, Vodafone Idea has been leveraging Nokia’s AirScale Radio Portfolio products and Microwave E-Band solution.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vodafone Idea, said that due to accelerated digitalisation over the last two years, the dependency on high-speed broadband and the need to connect the people who are unconnected has risen. Singh said that Vodafone Idea, in partnership with Nokia, is working on providing solutions and use cases based on high-speed 5G coverage in rural areas.

Sanjay Malik, Senior VP and Head of India Market, Nokia, said the company’s fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G solution is helping telecom service providers (TSPs) such as Vodafone Idea to be able to extend the 5G coverage to remote areas. Malik added that Vodafone Idea had been Nokia’s long-standing partner, and the company is pleased to help and support the telco in successfully testing 5G.

Vodafone Idea has been working very aggressively to test 5G across different use-cases, including the innovative ones. Just a few days back, the company had announced that it has partnered with two startups to test 5G networks for innovative use cases, which Airtel and Jio haven’t said they are doing too.