Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) keeps on rolling out promotional offers for its mobile and fixed broadband services. In a recent development, BSNL has rolled out a new promotional scheme for two of its prepaid plans. The plans that we are talking about will now offer full value to the users on recharge.

Both the Rs 60 and the Rs 110 plans from BSNL will now be available to the users with full value. Generally, with talktime vouchers, whenever users recharge, they get a little lesser value than the amount for which they recharge with. However, for a limited time, the Rs 60 and the Rs 110 vouchers will offer users complete value. The announcement has been made on the BSNL Kerala’s website, and the offer will stay in place until the end of 2021. Note that the offer might not be available in every telecom circle in India. So ensure that before you recharge, you have checked that the offer is also applicable in the telecom circle you are living in.

BSNL Rs 100 Talktime Voucher Offers Full Value

It is not just these two vouchers that are offering full value talktime to the users. There’s also a Rs 100 voucher that is applicable on every telecom circle in the country that comes with full value right now.

There are more vouchers applicable on select telecom circles that are offering full value talktime. Before recharging, you should enquire from the telco about every offer that is going on in your respective telecom circle.

The state-run telco is also running other promotional offers, which includes free installation of broadband connections and also up to Rs 500 discount (90% of the total amount) on the first month’s bill for the user. The new discount offer along with free installation will attract many new customers to become a part of BSNL’s broadband subscriber base.

All the offers that are going PAN-India can be known by going to the official website of BSNL India.