OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Price Tipped Ahead of Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is on cards. The company has teamed up with Bandai Namco to unveil the all-new Nord 2 avatar with a design that mimics the elements seen in the Pac-Man game. The details of the device are yet to be officially confirmed but Head of Product at OnePlus, Oliver Zhang has spilled the beans on this smartphone in an exclusive email interaction with Android Central.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Details

Going by the email conversation, Zhang has revealed the details about the new limited edition model of the OnePlus Nord 2. He also detailed how the Pac-Man Edition model will be different from the standard variant. As per the executive, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be the first smartphone to feature a gamified UI.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will feature a custom OxygenOS UI that has icons inspired by the video game. There will be animations and live wallpapers based on the game. Also, it will be pre-installed with the Pac-Man 256 game. Besides these, the executive has confirmed that there will be a custom camera filter as well.

Detailing on its pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is tipped to be launched for Rs 37,999 and it will arrive in a single storage configuration comprising 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. In comparison, the standard OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in two storage options - 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively.

Furthermore, Zhang also stated that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will feature a glow-in-the-dark rear panel showing the iconic Pac-Man maze in neon. This edition will follow the Marvel, Harry Potter, and McLaren editions of various OnePlus smartphones. Notably, all these are limited edition models.

For now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone. Given that the device has been talked about by the executive, we can expect it to be launched soon. We can come to a conclusion that the brand is teasing the upcoming smartphone hinting at its imminent launch.