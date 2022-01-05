OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Official Design and Specs Revealed

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the high-end flagship smartphone from OnePlus, will launch soon for the China market. It is expected that the device will first launch in China and then later make it to India and other global markets. Through a couple of recent tweets, Pete Lau, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OnePlus, has revealed the specifications and official design of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Note that these are not rumours but the actual specifications of the device.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will come with a second-generation LTPO calibrated display which will support 120Hz Fluid AMOLED refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will run on OyxgenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone will also support reverse wireless charging. In the camera department, OnePlus has worked with Hasselblad and will introduce a triple-camera setup at the rear with 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP sensors and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies.

It will support Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, and measure 163 x 73.9 x 8.5mm. The device will be available in two different colours, including Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Both the colours are just varied versions of what OnePlus has already done before. However, the finish of the devices could be something new.

From the design, the camera bump looks very much like what Samsung did with the Galaxy S21 series devices. Again, the camera bump will come with the co-branding of Hasselblad. The device looks decent from a distance, but its actual performance will only determine whether it’s a true flagship or not. OnePlus will have to upgrade its camera game significantly to ensure that it can compete with Vivo, Samsung, and Apple.