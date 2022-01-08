Airtel Postpaid Plans – All the Details You Need to Know

The demand for data has been on the continuous rise for a long time and particularly in the last two years ever since the pandemic hit the world. A majority of the population needs plans that offer both good internet services as well as unlimited calling benefits among others such as OTT subscriptions. Telcos in the country have been providing multiple plans bundled up with offers to satisfy the need of the users. While some users might prefer to go for the prepaid plans while subscribing for their mobile services, some on the other hand might as well go for postpaid plans. Mentioned below are all the details regarding postpaid plans offered by Airtel and all you need to know before subscribing to the services.

Four Family Postpaid Plans Offered by Airtel

Airtel postpaid plans are one of the country’s most efficient and its network reach the remotest corner of India. Airtel offers 4G plans with a lot of amazing benefits. The first plan on the list is Infinity Family Plan 399. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 399 per month which provides 40GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls. The unlimited calls include local, STD and roaming. In addition to this, users also get 100 SMS per day. Users only get 1 regular SIM along with this plan. Even though it is the cheapest postpaid plan from Airtel, the telco does offer some Airtel Thanks rewards with the plan. Users can get one year of access to Shaw academy along with Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk as well as Juggernaut books.

The next plan offered by the company is Infinity Family Plan 499 which happens to be the bestseller as well. At a price tag of Rs 499, Airtel offers 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls including local, STD and roaming. Users get 1 regular SIM with this plan as well along with 100 SMS per day. This is also a platinum pack and thus users get access to Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which includes Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

The third on the list is Family Infinity 999 Plan offered by Airtel. At a cost of Rs 999 users can get 150GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. With the subscription of this plan, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. The Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards with this plan are the same as the Infinity Family Plan 499.

Last on the list is the Family Infinity Plan 1599. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 1,599 which provides 500GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers 200 ISD minutes and a 10% discount on IR packs. Upon subscribing users receive 1 free Add-on regular voice connection for family members along with 1 regular SIM. The Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards are the same as above with this plan as well.

Additional Details Regarding Postpaid Plans

Users can opt for a single bill and single plan for their family allowing them to save around 25% a month on the billing. Upon choosing the desired plan, Airtel delivers the SIM at the user’s doorstep. With all the above plans, beyond the consumption of the allocated data quota, value-based charging will be applicable at 2p/MB. In addition to this, customers can add more family connections to their plan chargeable at Rs 299 for regular– Unlimited calls + 30GB data + 100SMS/day. These extra connections are chargeable on Rs 999 and Rs 1,599 plans after the consumption of allocated Free Add-ons. Moreover, a maximum of 9 add-on numbers can be added with one family plan.