Additional Data Offer Plans From Airtel and Jio

Subscribers have a wide gamut of choices when it comes to prepaid plans. All telecom service providers compete to launch plans with added benefits to attract customers. The key deciding factors in prepaid plans are validity, data limit, and OTT streaming services for most subscribers. In this data-heavy era, another added factor could be additional data offers. A few prepaid plans offer extra data, which the subscriber may redeem within a given period. This article looks into such available additional data benefit plans from the top two telecom service providers, Airtel and Reliance Jio. While some of these additional data benefits are available while recharging through the respective telecom provider’s website, some are exclusive to their mobile apps.

Airtel app-exclusive prepaid offer offering up to 4G data coupons

Airtel has announced ‘App Exclusive Prepaid Offer’, using which the subscriber can get up to 4GB of additional data. The subscriber can get two coupons of 1GB each with 28 days validity packs on recharges of Rs 359 onwards. The users can get four coupons of 1GB each with 56 days validity packs on recharges of Rs 479 onwards. As the offer is app-exclusive, the subscriber has to recharge through Airtel Thanks App, available for download on Play Store and Apple Store.

Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 699 offering 3GB/day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 56 days is one such plan. The plan comes with free 4GB data coupons as an added benefit. The plan also offers 56 days of Amazon Prime membership along with other Airtel Thanks App benefits.

Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 549 that provides 2GB data/day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 56 days also has a similar offer of free 4GB data coupons. There is only a 30-day free trial access to Amazon Prime under the plan, besides other Airtel Thanks App benefits.

If the subscriber is looking for additional data benefit in below Rs 500 plans, two options are available – Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 479 and Rs 359. Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 479 is again a 56 days validity pack, offering 1.5GB data/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls. The plan comes with free 4GB data coupons. Similar to Rs 549 plan, the app provides 30-day mobile subscription to Amazon Prime and other Airtel Thanks app benefits.

On the other hand, Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 359 is a 28 days validity pack, providing 2GB data/day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with an additional offer of free 2GB data coupons. The subscriber will also get 28 days access to any one of the Airtel Xstream channels – SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, ErosNow, HoiChoi, Manorama Max – on the Airtel Xstream app.

Jio prepaid plans with additional data benefits

Jio offers additional data along with Jio annual plan of Rs 3119. The plan that offers 2GB/day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day come with 10GB of additional data. There is a total data limit of 740 GB for the plan. In terms of OTT benefits, Jio annual plan of 365 days validity offers one-year access to Disney + Hotstar besides Jio’s own suite of offerings.

Jio prepaid plan of Rs 1066 that comes with 84 days is another pack with 5GB additional data benefit. The plan offers 2GB data/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice besides one-year access to Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription, Jio TV and Jio cinema.

The lowest prepaid tariff plan offering additional data benefits is the Jio prepaid plan of Rs 601. The plan with a monthly validity of 28 days offers 3GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day, and 6GB of additional data. Like other additional data plans, Rs 601 pack comes with one-year access to Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription, Jio TV and Jio cinema.