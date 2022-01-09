Annual Plans From Airtel, Jio and Vi With One-Year Access to Disney + Hotstar

Telecom service providers offer annual prepaid plans ranging from Rs 1700 to Rs 4200. These plans provide data and streaming benefits lasting one year. While the yearly prepaid plans allow the subscribers to eliminate the mobile recharge budget from their monthly expense sheets, their high tariffs prevent many users from choosing them. Considering the annual streaming benefits, the annual prepaid plans may still be worth considering.

Airtel Annual Prepaid Plan of Rs 3359

Under the 365 days validity pack at Rs 3359, Airtel offers 2GB data/day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Post daily SMS quota, the provider, will charge Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS. Post daily data quota, the usage speed will get reduced to up to 64Kbps.

This Airtel annual plan comes with access to Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription, 30-day free trial access to mobile edition Amazon Prime, three months access to Apollo 24/7 healthcare app, free online courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, besides free hello tunes and access to Wynk Music app.

Jio Annual Prepaid Plan of Rs 3119

Jio annual prepaid plan of Rs 3119 is a 356 days validity pack offering 2GB/day data, an additional 10GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. There is a total data limit of 740 GB for the plan. Post daily data limit, the speed will get reduced to 64Kbps.

This Jio annual plan too comes with one-year access to Disney + Hotstar mobile streaming service, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Vi Annual Prepaid Plan of Rs 3099

Vi annual prepaid plan at Rs 3099 comes with 1.5GB data/day, 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited calls for 365 days. Besides access to Disney + Hotstar, the plan offers Vi’s exclusive Vi Movies and TV. Subscribers can also binge watch throughout the night without worrying about data exhaustion with its free data benefit from 12 midnight to 6 am. The unused data can be rolled over to the weekends and get an additional monthly backup data of 2GB at no extra cost.