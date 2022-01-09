Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200 from Airtel, Jio and Vi

All telecom companies – Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi — offer a wide range of prepaid recharge plans at different price points to stay abreast in the ongoing competition. Here’s a glance through the best-prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL under Rs 200.

Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

The plan of Rs 119 seems to be the lowest available in Jio prepaid plans under Rs 200 category. Jio lowest prepaid plan of Rs 119 offers 1.5GB data/day for 14 days besides free voice calls and 300 SMS. The user can get up to a total data limit of 21GB under the plan. Post the daily data limit, the speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps. The subscriber can also access Jio’s suite of applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Jio prepaid plan at Rs 199 is another plan under Rs 200 price point. The plan with a validity of 23 days offers 1.5 GB data/day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The total data limit for the plan is 34.5GB. Similar to Rs 119 plan, the service provider will reduce the speed to 64 Kbps post daily limit. The subscriber can also access JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud while under the plan.

The customers who are not so data-savvy may also consider Jio’s prepaid plans at Rs 179 and Rs 149. Both are offering 1 GB data/day, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice and access to Jio apps. The difference lies in their validity, where Rs 149 offers 20 days validity and Rs 179 offers 24 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 155 is a considerable choice for subscribers looking for 1GB of data per day. Truly unlimited calls, 300 SMS, free hello tunes, 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime and free Wynk Music are the other offerings of the plan, all valid for 24 days.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 179 is another available choice for Airtel subscribers. Unlike Jio’s prepaid plan of Rs 179, Airtel’s plan offers 2GB of data, truly unlimited calls and 300 SMS for 28 days. Similar to Rs 155 plan, it comes with added benefits of free Hello Tunes, a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime and free Wynk Music.

Airtel offers a smart recharge plan at Rs 99, under which the subscriber can get Rs 99 talk time and 200MB data. The calls are charged at one paise per second under the plan.

Vi prepaid plans under Rs 200

Vi has a couple of prepaid packs below the Rs 200 price point. The service provider offers the same plan as Airtel at Rs 179, with 2GB of data/day, truly unlimited calls and 300 SMS. The validity of the plan is 28 days. For OTT services, the plan provides access to Vi Movies and TV.

Another Vi unlimited prepaid plan comes at Rs 199. The plan offers truly unlimited calls, 1 GB data/day, 100 SMS/day and access to Vi Movies and TV for 28 days. Vi prepaid plan at Rs 129 is another offering suitable for people looking for unlimited calls. Under the plan, a Vi subscriber can get unlimited voice calls and 200 MB of data for 18 days.

Vi prepaid plan at Rs 149 offers 1 GB of data and truly unlimited calls for 21 days. Interestingly, there is no outgoing SMS benefit for the plan. Vi also has a prepaid plan at Rs 155, offering 1GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited calls for 24 days.