Cheapest Broadband Plans From Airtel, ACT, Jio and More in 2022

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India have been providing plans ranging across multiple price tags as per the suitability of the customer. The demand for broadband connectivity has significantly gone up ever since the pandemic hit and people were forced to use the internet for working and learning online. Even though ISPs have high-end plans offering up to 1 Gbps of internet speed, there is a certain section of the user base that either does not need or cannot afford such expensive plans. This category might include students, individual users or even small families, who might be in the market for something cheaper. Mentioned below are the cheapest plans offered by major ISPs such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, ACT and their details in 2022.

30 Mbps Plan from Jio

The cheapest plan offered by Jio offers a connectivity speed of 30 Mbps. JioFiber provides the 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. There are no OTT benefits included with the plan but is suitable for users looking for a cheap plan.

Affordable Plan from Airtel

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. With plans ranging up to 1 Gbps, Airtel does have cheaper plans for its subscribers as well. The Fibre Optic internet connection from Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. The plan offers unlimited internet up to the set limit as well as unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Cheapest Broadband Plan from ACT

The cheapest plan from ISP based in Bengaluru is a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Basic. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get ACT Basic pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 549. The FUP data limit levied is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with these packs. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is another ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Netplus offers only one 40 Mbps plan and OTT subscriptions are available with only higher-priced plans offered by the ISP. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.

BSNL Provides These Two Affordable Plans

Lastly, the public telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides two broadband plans for its users who want cheaper options. The ‘Fibre Basic’ and ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plans from BSNL provide 30 Mbps and 60 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The Fibre Basic plan comes at a price of Rs 449 per month whereas the Fibre Basic Plus costs users Rs 599 a month. Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 2 Mbps and both these plans also offer a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.