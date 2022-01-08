Apple Fitness+ to Receive New Services Like Collections and Time to Run

The news comes in for the users of Apple Fitness+ as the company will be bringing in collections and Time to Run services next week. Collections being introduced for Apple Fitness+ is a “curated series of workouts and meditation from the Fitness+ library,” whereas Time to Run is an “audio running experience” which has been created to enhance the running experience of the users. The new services being introduced will be linked to the Apple Watch. In addition to this, Apple Fitness+ will also reveal the third season of Time to Walk as well as a new Artist Spotlight that will consist of music from well-known artists.

Upcoming Services on Apple Fitness+

The new services for Apple+ Fitness were announced by the tech-giant Apple via a blog post that will be arriving on January 10. As mentioned above, Collections and Time for Run services will be brought in and the former will consist series of workouts and meditations designed to help users with their fitness goals. The company will be offering six collections at the launch namely 30-day Core Challenge, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips, and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.

On the other hand, Time to Run service has been described as an “audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners.” Every episode from Time to Run will feature coaching tips from Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, Scott Carvin, and Cory Wharton-Malcolm. The content of Time to Run on Apple+ Fitness will consist of motivational and energising playlists curated by the trainers. A total of three episodes will be released with one episode being released every Monday.

Furthermore, Apple has also confirmed the release of the third season of Time to Walk, which is kind of a talk show which features celebrities, musicians, health experts, and activists who share their motivational stories with subscribers of Apple Fitness+. As of now, Rebel Wilson is scheduled to appear on the first episode of season three and new guests will be featured on every episode each week. More noteworthy names on this list include Hasan Minhaj, Bernice King, Chris Meloni, and more.