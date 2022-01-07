Apple AirPods Pro 2 Might Arrive in Late 2022

There have been several reports of Apple launching its next-gen Apple AirPods Pro 2 in 2022 and many have suggested that the device might be launched in the third quarter of this year. As per a recent report from Digitimes, Apple is increasing its total output capacity as it gears up for the shipment of the high-end next-gen AirPods Pro 2. The report follows the information revealed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who just a few days earlier, provided a timeline for the launch of Apple AirPods Pro 2. According to him, the wearable might hit the market somewhere between October and December of this year.

Information on Upcoming AirPods Pro 2

Cupertino based giant Apple could become the first company to launch TWS earphones if it launches the device with Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) which has been hinted by Ming-Chi Kuo to be featured in Apple AirPods Pro 2. It is to be known that Lossless audio basically preserves all of the data in the original audio file which results in higher quality sound. The previous versions of the earphones launched by the company are operated using Bluetooth connectivity for the audio output. The Bluetooth enabled earphones are limited to using Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) which is a loss-prone form of audio delivery.

Apple’s Vice President has also talked about the bandwidth problem of the earphones in detail previously and how it can hold back the AirPods from achieving their true potential. In addition to this, it is also being speculated that the charging case that will come along with the AirPods Pro 2 will also emit sound. The feature will be introduced to find the misplaced charging case in case it is separated from the AirPods. As of now, the AirPods come with a feature that allows the device to ring itself when it is misplaced when users try to locate them via the Find My app. Kuo in his report has also stated that the AirPods might witness a design change in order to make it more suitable for fitness.