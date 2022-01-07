Apple iPhone SE 2022 May Still Feature the Old Bezel Design

A noted tipster, Dylandkt, reveals on Twitter that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2022 may not feature any design changes but would come with 5G technology and an updated A-series chip.

The news comes as a blow to anticipators expecting a refreshed look for Apple iPhone SE 2022, as many earlier rumours hinted otherwise. A significant anticipated design change was doing away with the bezels on all its sides, which people now see on Apple iPhone SE 2020 variant.

The tipster, known for revealing accurate leaks, also mentioned that iPhone SE 2022 would feature a Touch ID sensor embedded into its power button. This is currently seen on the new iPad Air.

Upgraded iPhone SE may launch in 2024

The tipster has also upgraded his tweet, citing that the major design upgrade may be expected to release in 2024.

Considering that Apple iPhone SE variant comes with bearable cost among the range of Apple iPhones, the push of design upgrade to 2024 could become a real deal-breaker. People planning to make a change to iOS may push their plans to two more years ahead.

While most smartphones are now turning bezel-less, iPhone SE may still be out of place with its old look. Let us hope the tech giant will bring some enticing features under its hood in iPhone SE 2022 to compensate for the design.

The tipster has noted that there will be a ‘spec bump’ in his tweet. His earlier tweet suggested that the iPhone SE 2022 design will be similar to that of iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, however, with a smaller screen.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed back in 2019 that Apple was working on an ‘iPhone SE Plus’ variant featuring a full-screen design but with no Face ID integration. He added that the phone would likely come with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the power button. This rumour never materialized, but it is possible that Kuo was hinting at the Apple iPhone SE plans to launch in 2024.

We may have to wait for the international launch to know the complete answers.