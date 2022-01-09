Xiaomi 11T Pro Could be the “Hyperphone” Launching in India this Month

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones were recently launched in India by the Chinese smartphone giant. During the end of the launch event for the Xiaomi 11i series in India, the company had teased a new smartphone dubbed as “Hyperphone” to arrive in the country. The recently launched Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge became the first smartphone to feature 120W fast charge technology and it is expected that the teased device will become the second device to feature the high-speed charging technology. Now a recent tip from tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the rumoured “Hyperphone” could just be rebranded version of Xiaomi 11T Pro in India.

What do we Know?

To recall, Xiaomi had announced two devices from Xiaomi 11T series – Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro globally in September of 2021. The renowned tipster has also suggested that several devices featuring Snapdragon 888 chipset will be released in India which will also include Xiaomi 11T Pro. He further informed that Indian markets could witness the launch of the device by the end of this month but the possibility of it happening in February also exists.

It is anticipated that the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India could come at sub-Rs 40,000 pricing and it is yet to be discovered whether the company will be launching the base model of the series as well. There have been few leaks about the series in the past, however, a recent leak has suggested that Xiaomi 11T smartphones will arrive in India with 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants and on the other hand, Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to arrive with same variants but also include a higher 12GB + 256GB model. In Indian markets, the Xiaomi 11T series will be in competition with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE scheduled to launch on January 10 and the upcoming OnePlus 9RT series of handsets launching in India on January 14.

Specifications for Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a display featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. The front of the device features a 16MP camera for selfies. Under the hood, Xiaomi 11T Pro features a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charge technology.