OnePlus 9RT 5G and OnePlus Buds Z2 Confirmed for India Launch on January 14, 2022

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone and OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds in India. Both of these gadgets will be launched by the company on the OnePlus Launch Event which is scheduled to be held on January 14 starting from 5 PM IST. The launch event has been confirmed by the company on its official website along with the launch of the two devices. Both OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 have already been launched in China and several reports have emerged in the past about the devices. Mentioned below are the expected specifications and pricing of both devices scheduled to launch on January 14 which is speculated to be quite similar to the versions launched in China.

Expected Specifications and Pricing for OnePlus 9RT 5G

Talking about the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT 5G, the device might have similar specs as the OnePlus 9RT launched in China in October of 2021. The OnePlus 9RT in China came with a display featuring 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera module on the handset features a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. OnePlus 9RT 5G features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter as well. The storage space offered by the device is 256GB of UFS 3.1. The handset will also be backed by a powerful 4500mAh dual-cell battery and will support Warp Charge 65T fast charging technology.

As far as pricing of the device is considered, the OnePlus 9RT was priced at CNY 3,299 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 38,600 for its base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space. The other model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was priced at CNY 3,499 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 40,900.

Expected Specifications and Pricing for OnePlus Buds Z2

As far as the specifications of the device are considered, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS features an Active Noise Cancellation Pack (ANC) and has Dolby Atmos support. The earphones will be backed by an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud and the gadget is also IP55 rated. The earbuds will also use the warp charge technology which can enable a user to use the device for 5 hours on a 10-minute charge. It is also claimed that the device can run for 5 hours with ANC activated and 7 hours when it’s not. The charging case can run for around 38 hours.

It has been revealed in earlier reports that the price of the OnePlus Buds Z2 can be fixed at Rs 4,999. In comparison, the Buds Z2 is available at $99 in the US which is around Rs 7,600 whereas in Europe the earbuds are priced at EUR 99 which is roughly around Rs 8,600. The earbuds are also expected to be available in two colour options – Obsidian Black and Pearl White.