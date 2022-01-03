Realme to Increase its 5G Smartphones Portfolio by Investing 90% of its R&D in 5G Technology

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to introduce an out-and-out lineup of 5G devices in the year 2022. The report comes in as Realme CEO Madhav Sheth informed that the company is allocating about 90% of its resources for the development of 5G technology in its R&D department. As of now, Realme only offers 5G devices in the premium smartphone category and the majority of its devices are 4G enabled smartphones. However, the portfolio of the company will change with the smartphone manufacturer assigning 90% of its resources to the R&D department to develop 5G technology.

Future of Realme in Indian 5G Smartphone Market

CEO Madhav Sheth said in a statement that the company is going to invest millions of dollars in developing beautiful aesthetics of the Realme devices and the process of improving the performance on 5G smartphones. He said that the company wants to avoid bulky 5G devices and to ensure that the company has set up seven R&D plants in total including one in India.

He further informed that the company aims to become one of the leading players in the 5G smartphone market in India. The rumours suggest that Realme might launch 5G handsets in India starting from the price tag of Rs 15000. The reason behind this pricing could be a substantial surge in the availability of budget 5G enabled chipsets in the market. Realme could launch its 5G smartphones with some of the popular budget chipsets available in the market such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480, 480 Plus and 690 5G as well as MediaTek Dimensity 700, 900, 920 and 810.

To validate this information, Realme is already gearing up to launch its Realme 9 Series which will consist of Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro. The spotting of the devices at multiple certification sites reveals that the devices will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipsets. The rumours suggest that the devices will be 5G enabled and the launch is expected to be in the month of February. Realme 9 Series is expected to launch first in European markets followed by other regions such as India or China.