Top Five Prepaid Plans for Budget Consumers

The tariff changes that took place a few weeks ago witnessed a 15% – 20% rise in the prices of prepaid plans offered by the telcos. The telcos in India offer a wide range of prepaid plans curated for their users. There is a majority of users in India who want to opt for affordable prepaid plans, and even though the prices have gone up, some prepaid plans are cheaper than others. In this article, we have curated the top five budget 4G prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea with all the details for users to choose from.

Budget Prepaid Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

The first plan on the list is Rs 209 plan offered by Reliance Jio. At a price of Rs 209, users can get access to 1GB of data each day for a validity period of 28 days. This daily data plan from the telco also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Users can also enjoy unlimited internet at the speed of 64 Kbps, post the consumption of the daily set limit. Jio applications such as JioCinema, JioTV and more are also available with the plan.

The next on the list is a long-term plan from Bharti Airtel suitable for users who do need a lot of data. At a price tag of Rs 455, Airtel offers a prepaid plan with a total of 6GB of internet data for a validity period of 84 days. The plan offers truly unlimited voice calls along with a total of 900 SMS. The plan also gives a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video with some other added benefits.

Talking about the long-term plans, Jio offers one of the cheapest 2GB/day unlimited prepaid plans. Users can get access to 2GB/day at Rs 719 for a validity period of 84 days which means they get a total of 168GB of internet data with this plan. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day, along with access to a few Jio applications.

The next plan on the list is an affordable prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea or Vi for users with a target focus on unlimited voice calling packs. Vi offers a prepaid plan at Rs 179 that provides a total of 2GB of data for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers truly unlimited voice calls along with a total of 300 SMS and access to Vi Movies and TV.

The last plan on the list is 1.5GB a day data plans offered by both Vi and Airtel. Airtel and Vi both offer a 1.5GB/day unlimited plan at the cost of Rs 299 for a validity period of 28 days. Both telcos also offer unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS a day with their plans. Vi offers additional benefits with its 1.5GB/day plan, such as no data limit from 12 midnight to 6 AM, access to Vi Movies and TV and rollover of unused data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Airtel, on the other hand, provides access to the free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and more.