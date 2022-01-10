3GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans for Medium Term Usage

All the three private telecom companies of the country offer tons of 4G prepaid plans designed according to the needs of the subscribers. The plans include validity for short term usage, which could be around a month; medium-term usage, which can be around 2 or 3 months; as well as long term usage, which includes year-long plans offered by the telcos. The plans offered by telcos also provide varied data benefits to fit the requirement of the subscribers. Mentioned below are the 3GB daily data unlimited plans offered by the three telcos – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea that is suitable for medium-term usage.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is one of the most prominent service providers in the country and always has the edge over its other two competitors when it comes to the prices and benefits of the service. Although the telco offers multiple 3GB/day plans, only one plan comes with a mid-term validity. Jio offers a prepaid plan at the cost of Rs 1,199 and offers 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The total data that users get is 252GB. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, the plan also comes with access to a few Jio applications such as JioTV, JioCinema and more.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has been enhancing its services as well and currently is the second most successful telecom service in India. The telecom company offers only a couple of 3GB/day plans, and only one comes with a validity longer than a month. Users can get the prepaid plan from Airtel at a price tag of Rs 699, which offers 3GB of data each day. The validity period on the plan is 56 days and offers truly unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The plan includes added benefits such as a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with access to Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea or Vi

Vodafone Idea or Vi has been growing as well and has been significantly improving its 4G services across the country to better its user experience. Vi also has multiple prepaid plans that offer 3GB of internet per day, and there are two plans in its portfolio that offer mid-term validity. The first plan on the list is available at a price tag of Rs 699 and has similar benefits as the plan offered by Airtel. For Rs 699, users get 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The other plan on the list comes with a subscription to a major OTT platform. For Rs 901, Vi offers a 3GB/day daily data plan that comes with one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar. The validity period of the plan is for 70 days and offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS a day as well. Additionally, apart from the daily 3GB of data, the plan also offers a total of 48GB of internet at no extra cost.

Moreover, both mentioned plans from Vi offer added benefits which include the “Binge All Night” feature, which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday, which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.