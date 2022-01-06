Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones in the Xiaomi 11i series for the Indian market, namely Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i. Both the smartphones come with almost similar features and specifications, except the charging technology. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with support for 120W fast-charging, while the Xiaomi 11i can support 67W fast-charging. Both the devices are powered by the same MediaTek chipset. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of both smartphones.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i Specifications in India

Both the smartphones come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch-sampling rate. The display can go up to 1200nits in brightness for comfortable viewing outdoors in sunlight. The Xiaomi 11i series devices also come with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the screen, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP53 rating.

Both smartphones are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 1TB with the help of an external microSD card. The smartphones come with support for dual-5G SIM slots and can connect with eight 5G bands.

The Xiaomi 11i series devices feature a 108MP HM2 image sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calling and selfies, users get a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi 11i features a 5160mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging, while the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge features a 4500mAh battery with support for 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i Price in India

Both smartphones are available in two different variants.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge –

6GB+128GB = Rs 26,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 28,999

Xiaomi 11i –

6GB+128GB = Rs 24,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 26,999

The devices will be available in India for the first sale from January 12, 2022, in four different colours — Stealth Black, Pacific Pearl, Purple Mist, and Camo Green via Mi’s website, Flipkart, and authorised retail partners.

There are bank offers of up to Rs 2500 additional cashback as well as Rs 1500 discount voucher (new year offer) available too.