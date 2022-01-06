Jio, NPCI Bring UPI AUTOPAY for Convenient Mobile Recharges

To ease out the process of mobile recharges, Reliance Jio and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have announced UPI AUTOPAY for the telecom industry. All hundreds of millions of Jio users will be able to leverage UPI AUTOPAY for automatic recharges without any hassle. Now onwards, Jio users can set standing orders on the MyJio app using UPI AUTOPAY for their favourite tariff plans and never worry about mobile recharges ever again. With this announcement, Reliance Jio has become the first operator in the telecom industry of India to introduce such a service for the customers.

Reliance Jio Users Don’t Need to Worry About Recharging Again

Jio users don’t need to worry about their current plan ending and recharging again. With the UPI AUTOPAY, users can automate the recharge procedure, and as soon as their current plan ends, their mobile number will be recharged again with the plan selected in standing instructions.

Note that users don’t even need to enter their UPI pin for the recharge transactions of up to Rs 5,000. Users can anytime modify the settings and stop the auto-recharges or change the plan they want to recharge with in the future. There will also be an option for the Jio users to remove e-mandate for the tariff plans as per their requirements through UPI AUTOPAY.

This feature is something that a lot of mobile users will appreciate as they can recharge their parents and kids mobile numbers without any hassle. Users won’t have to keep track of when the mobile recharges are expiring. They can just set up UPI AUTOPAY and get a hassle-free mobile experience with Reliance Jio.

Note that the service is only meant for prepaid users of the company. All the postpaid users will have to keep recharging manually. Other private telcos, including Airtel and Vodafone Idea, might also be planning to launch a similar feature now that Jio has.