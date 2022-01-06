EYVA – Non-Invasive Healthcare Gadget Launched by BlueSemi at CES 2022

An emerging Indian health tech start-up, BlueSemi has just launched its latest revolutionary product – EYVA at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. With its state-of-the-art product, BlueSemi promises a novel and easier healthcare monitoring and managing solution to people. EYVA is a non-invasive consumer health tech gadget that is backed by an innovative patented technology and features sensor fusion, accurate AI algorithms, and smart IoT. What adds more to this cutting-edge development is the fact that with the introduction of EYVA, BlueSemi has become the first Indian health tech company to unveil a product at the world’s one of the most prominent tech events – the Consumer Electronics Show.

What EYVA has to Offer?

Talking about the features of the latest health tech product, EYVA can accurately measure 6 key body vitals- Blood glucose, ECG, Heart rate, Blood pressure, SPo2, and Temperature. The gadget will enable the users to get their health vitals within 60 seconds without the involving of pricks and blood and just using a simple touch option. The all-new gadget will also come with a free mobile application enabling users to keep a check on and make better health and lifestyle decisions regarding fitness, nutrition and stress management.

EYVA not only features a revolutionary technology but also has a unique approach to wellness via a mythical world that has been exhibited through its mobile app called Anthea Realm. As described, Anthea Realm is a world that heals along with you, that has secrets under its blooming flowers and gushing waterfalls that can help a user connect to oneself.

Talking about the launch of the noteworthy creation by BlueSemi, the founder and CEO of the company, Sunil Maddikatla said in a statement that EYVA is a result of the company’s relentless hard work and commitment towards making the world a better and healthier place. He said that BlueSemi is proud of becoming the first Indian health tech company to exhibit such a revolutionary product at the world’s premier consumer electronics show. He talked about EYVA being a successful product with its unique, appealing, compact, sleek, and easy to carry design along with seamless usage. He further added that the latest product from BlueSemi has the potential to revolutionise how people perceive health care by ensuring wellness at the touch of one’s fingertips.

Price and Availability

The all-new health tech gadget EYVA will be available for Rs 15,490 in the Indian market. The device will be available for purchase by March 2022 in limited quantity. However, by the end of the first half of 2022, the company targets to offer it to users across the country. Moreover, using the app, users will also be able to avail multiple paid plans that will allow them access to advanced insights and suggestions for changes in diet and exercise.