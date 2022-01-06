Airtel Payments Bank, Park+ to Offer FASTag Based Smart Parking Solutions

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Park+ to offer FASTag based Smart Parking solutions. The partnership will focus on digitising the parking ecosystem using FASTag associated with a respective vehicle. Airtel Payments Bank is one of the leading online banking and wallet platforms with a deep reach in India, while Park+ is the market leader in automating parking spaces through FASTag. Even the majority of FASTag transactions in the country are being processed through Park+ systems.

Airtel Payments Bank in Top Five Issuers of FASTag in the Country

For the unaware, Airtel Payments Bank is one of the top five issuers of FASTag in India. With its deep reach and the solution from Park+, both the companies can reach new customers and expand their business aggressively. Airtel Thanks app allows customers to easily purchase FASTag from the banking section.

Park+ access control systems are already installed in more than 1500 societies, 30+ malls, and 150+ corporate parks across the country. Park+ is also capitalising on its position of being the largest parking aggregator in the country by helping to deploy more than 10,000 EV chargers at these locations.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank, said the company is delighted to partner with Park+ for offering innovative FASTag based parking solutions to its customers.

These solutions are going to play a pivotal role in easing a consumer’s life as more and more people are choosing to travel through private vehicles due to the pandemic. It will make the journey of the consumer more convenient and help them save a lot of their valuable time.

This partnership will help Airtel Payments Bank in offering something new to the customers, while Park+ will be able to leverage the reach of the Airtel Payments Bank and add more users.

FASTag has the ability to become the default wallet for the car owner, said Amit Lakhotia.