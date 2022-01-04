OnePlus Might Introduce New Flagship With MediaTek Chipset

In 2021, for the first time, OnePlus went ahead with a MediaTek chipset for one of its smartphones — Nord 2 5G. A thing worth noting here is that the Nord 2 isn’t a flagship smartphone. It is a mid-ranger from the company, and thus the flagship smartphones from the company were still running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. This time around, the OnePlus 10 series might feature a device with a MediaTek chipset. OnePlus 10 series will be the company’s flagship series in 2022 that is expected to launch around March.

Which OnePlus Smartphone Will Feature MediaTek Chipset?

The OnePlus smartphone that is expected to feature the MediaTek Chipset is the vanilla OnePlus 10. Again, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch at least two smartphones in 2022 in its flagship series — OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. There might be a OnePlus 10R as well. The OnePlus 10 is expected to feature the MediaTek chipset, so naturally, if there is a OnePlus 10R, it should also feature a MediaTek SoC, but nothing’s confirmed yet.

The OnePlus 10 might launch globally with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Dimensity 9000 was announced by MediaTek in December 2021, and it is the company’s flagship SoC for 2022. A popular tipster, Yogesh Brar, along with MySmartPrice, have indicated OnePlus is testing a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Further, one other very new thing that we might see with the OnePlus 10 series is the arrival of a unified OS from Oppo and OnePlus. The Dimensity 9000 SoC is a powerful chipset fabricated using the 4nm process.

There’s not a lot of time left for the OnePlus 10 series to launch globally. Again, it will be the first time that OnePlus will be launching a flagship smartphone with a MediaTek chipset. This might be because of the global chip shortage, or OnePlus might be getting the chipset at a lower cost from MediaTek.