Oppo A16K Major Specifications and Launch Timeline in India Leaked

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo is all set to launch Oppo A16K in Indian markets in the coming few weeks. The launch of the device is yet to be announced in the country by the manufacturer, however, Oppo A16K was previously launched in the Philippines in November. The recent leaks have suggested some information on the specifications for the variant which will be launched in India and it is expected that the device could arrive in the first or second week of January.

Expected Specifications of Oppo A16K

As per the reports from 91mobiels, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the information regarding Oppo A16K suggesting that the device could come featuring a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 269ppi pixel density and a waterdrop-style notch design at the front for the selfie camera. As far as the processor of the device is considered, it is expected that Oppo A16K will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset which will be combined with 3GB of RAM storage and 32GB of internal storage for the Indian variant.

For the camera module of the device, it is expected that the Oppo A16K will come featuring a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera along with an 8MP secondary camera. The specifications for the selfie camera wasn’t available with the leaks, however, it is being said that the camera features on the device will include night filters, a power saver mode and optimised charging at night.

Additionally, Oppo A16K will be backed by a solid 4,320mAh battery and will support a 10W charging through a USB Type-C port. The handset is rumoured to operate on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity options on the device are expected to include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo is yet to officially announce the device for the Indian market, however, the launch of the device in the Philippines gives some idea for the price of the smartphone. The handset is priced at PHP 6,999 in the Philippines which amounts to somewhere around Rs 10,350. It can be assumed that the device can be launched somewhere around the same price tag in India.