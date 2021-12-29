Realme 5G Smartphone Sales in India Increased 9519% YoY in Q3 2021: Counterpoint

Counterpoint Research’s monthly Market Pulse Service shows that Realme is the fastest-growing 5G Android smartphone brand in Q3 2021. In comparison to worldwide 5G smartphone sales, Realme surpassed the market with 831% year-on-year growth in 5G smartphone sales.

5G Smartphone sales worldwide rose at 121% year on year. This is the second quarter in a row that Realme is retaining its position in the sixth place in worldwide 5G Android smartphone sales. The smartphone brands Oppo and Vivo are two more fast-growing 5G smartphone brands, thanks to their mid-to-high-end 5G devices.

According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director with Counterpoint Technology Market Research, we will enter the next phase of expansion, aided by maturing and expanding device portfolios. The adoption of 5G technology has been faster than its predecessor. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have been steadily bringing 5G to additional price points and areas, making it more widely available. Furthermore, due to the increased availability of 5G components, the firms actively promoted 5G devices in the market. OEMs with a more comprehensive 5G portfolio fared better.

The brand Realme grew the fastest, followed by Oppo and Vivo, thanks to a robust multichannel approach and a diverse 5G range across price bands. Apple, which now leads the 5G smartphone industry, only entered the market in Q4 2020. China, India, and Europe accounted for a large portion of Realme’s growth.

Realme India sale is the highest of any region

In India, Realme’s 5G sales increased 9519% year over year, the highest of any region. This is especially impressive in a country where a 5G network has yet to be installed. China was next, where 5G sales increased by 830% year over year, making it one of China’s fastest-growing 5G smartphone brands. Europe had the third-highest growth rate. Furthermore, as 5G rollouts pace up, Realme’s 5G expansion in emerging areas has positioned it well for the future. All OEMs will need to keep affordability and accessibility in mind if they want to take advantage of the massive 5G opportunity.

Counterpoint Technology Market Research is a global research firm specializing in technology, telecom and media products. It publishes various monthly reports, customized projects, and detailed analyses of the mobile and technology markets.