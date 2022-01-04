Affordable Wi-Fi Routers in India Right Now

In the current digital world, the internet is a necessity, and there is nothing much that can be done without it. Having said that, it is important to have an uninterrupted internet connection, especially if you are working from home or involved in online gaming. Mostly, the Wi-Fi routers that are provided by the ISPs are basic products lacking a significant range.

Affordable Wi-Fi Routers In India

If you want to buy an advanced and capable router, then you can get your hands on an affordable option out there that will enhance the network signal by extending the range of your home Wi-Fi. Here we have listed some affordable routers priced under Rs 2,000.

TP-Link N300: Priced at Rs 1,079, the TP-Link N300 features support for internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps. The router features three 5bdi high gain antennas, IPv6 compatibility, Parental Control and Guest Network support. This TP-Link router is suitable for small and medium houses and has a Tether app support and an intuitive web interface for setup and controls.

D-Link 4 Antenna Wireless N300: This D-Link router priced at Rs 1,999 features four antennas that will provide enhanced coverage. It offers multiple modes such as AP, Router, Client, Repeater, and WISP Repeater/Client.

Mi Smart Router 4C: Another affordable router option is the Mi Smart Router 4C priced at Rs 999. It supports internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps and features four antennas and high performance. The router from Xiaomi comes with Mi Wi-Fi App and has parental controls as well.

Tenda F3 Wireless Router: The wireless router from Tenda is priced at Rs 1,762 and features internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Also, the Tenda F3 Wireless Router comes with three antennas for good performance.

TP-Link TTD-W8961N Wireless N300 ADSL2+: This is another affordable option from TP-Link priced at Rs 1,399. This router comes with two 5dBi omni-directional antennas. This router features a one-touch wireless security encryption feature with a WPS button and supports up to 300Mbps of internet speed.

D-Link DIR-615: The D-Link DIR-615, priced at Rs 1,049, comes with WPA/WPA2 security and supports TP-069, VLAN, and IPv6, among other features. Also, it supports up to 300 Mbps speed and has two antennas.