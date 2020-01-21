Xiaomi Launches Mi Router 4C With Wi-Fi Optimisation and More Features for Rs 999

Highlights The router supports bandwidth of 300 Mbps

The Mi Router 4C also comes with Wi-Fi optimisation

The device supports parental control as well

Whenever you have to buy electronics gadgets, there is one brand that you can certainly trust, and that is Xiaomi. The brand has come far from its image of only being a smartphone company and has now solidified its position as a consumer electronics brand with tons of products on the shelves. Now in a new launch, Xiaomi has debuted a new router in India which the Mi Router 4C. This new Mi Router 4C comes with 4 omnidirectional antennae 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band and offers up to 300Mbps speeds. The first time that we had seen the Mi Router 4C was back during its China launch last year, but now the device has finally made its way to India. Inside the router, it packs 64MB of RAM, and it also packs 16MB Nor Flash ROM. Not only this, but it also comes with bandwidth optimisation tool and parental control which will allow you to block certain websites from the reach of your children. All of this can be controlled on the Mi Router 4C using the Mi Wi-Fi application.

Mi Router 4C Specifications

When it comes to specifications of the Mi Router, it offers 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 that offers speeds of up to 300Mbps and four omnidirectional antennae. Running under the hood of the router is the MediaTek MT7628N processor which is paired up with 64MB DDR2 RAM, and 16MB Nor Flash ROM. The dimensions of this product are 195×178.9x107mm, and the Mi Wi-Fi app is compatible with Android and iOS phones.

According to the information indulged by Xiaomi, the router will be able to connect up to 64 devices which is eight times of what the normal routers can connect. Further, the presence of the Mi Wi-Fi application will make sure that the users will be able to control their router settings remotely. There’s a QoS (Quality of Service) tool that helps you manage and allocate bandwidth as per requirement. Lastly, there is the parental control system which will allow parents to set what the children can and cannot view. Another feature which Xiaomi has boasted is that you will seamlessly be able to connect all your smartphone appliances.

Unique Features of Mi Router 4C

Another unique feature which was spotted on the mi.com page for the Mi Router 4C was the Wi-Fi optimisation which will allow the users to boost Wi-Fi speed and reduce bandwidth bottlenecks. There is also a built-in repeater mode in the Mi Router 4C which can be used to extend the coverage of the router.

Mi Router 4C Pricing in India

It is worth noting that the Mi Router 4C is the only router available currently in India from Xiaomi and it is already live for sale on the store. The price of the router has been set at Rs 999, and it currently shows a 17% off tag meaning that the actual price of the router might go up to Rs 1,199 eventually. The colour option which is available for the Mi Router 4C is just white and the estimated delivery time is three days. However, the interested buyers who want to get the router fast can also opt for a one-day delivery option on which a charge of Rs 49 is also levied.