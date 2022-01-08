Airtel X-Safe Comes With Three Different Surveillance Cameras

The ‘Sticky cam’ is worth Rs 5,000 but will be available for Airtel customers at a 50% discount for Rs 2,499. It can record and deliver content in 1080p Full-HD resolution. The Sticky cam is Wi-Fi and ethernet enabled and supports Night Vision up to 12 metres and Two-Way Talk.

  Bharti Airtel's X-Safe, a home monitoring service comes with three different cameras.
  Airtel X-Safe has piloted in Delhi-NCR region for select Airtel Xstream Fiber customers.
  The service is not widely available in India yet.

Airtel X-Safe

Bharti Airtel’s X-Safe, a home monitoring service comes with three different cameras. Customers can choose from either of them or choose all of them depending on their needs. On Friday, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel X-Safe has piloted in the Delhi-NCR region for select Airtel Xstream Fiber customers. The company is giving it to select broadband customers only because it requires a full-time Wi-Fi connection. Check out the three cameras on offer in detail below.

Airtel X-Safe Three Cameras

The three Airtel X-Safe cameras that customers can choose are –

1) Sticky cam – The 'Sticky cam' is worth Rs 5,000 but will be available for Airtel customers at a 50% discount for Rs 2,499. It can record and deliver content in 1080p Full-HD resolution. The Sticky cam is Wi-Fi and ethernet enabled and supports Night Vision up to 12 metres and Two-Way Talk. Other features of the camera include motion detection, person detection, 256GB microSD card, in-built alarm and magnetic base.

2) 360 Degree Cam – The ‘360 Degree Cam’ is worth Rs 7,000 but will be available for Airtel customers at a 50% discount for Rs 3,499. Features of this camera include — full HD 1080p resolution, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, Two-Way talk, night vision up to 10 metres, motion detection, person detection, 256GB microSD card, in-built alarm, 360-degree coverage, smart tracking, and privacy shutter.

3) Active Defence Cam – The Active Defence Cam that is worth Rs 9,000 will be available to Airtel customers for Rs 4,499. It will come with features including — Full HD 1080p resolution, Wi-Fi and ethernet support, night vision up to 30 metres, motion detection, person detection, 256GB microSD card support, IP67 water and dustproof, dual antenna, and active defence: two spotlight.

The service is not widely available in India yet. To active a few of the features mentioned above, users will have to purchase an Airtel X-Safe plan that will come for either Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

