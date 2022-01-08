Airtel X-Safe Comes With Three Different Surveillance Cameras

Bharti Airtel’s X-Safe, a home monitoring service comes with three different cameras. Customers can choose from either of them or choose all of them depending on their needs. On Friday, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel X-Safe has piloted in the Delhi-NCR region for select Airtel Xstream Fiber customers. The company is giving it to select broadband customers only because it requires a full-time Wi-Fi connection. Check out the three cameras on offer in detail below.

Airtel X-Safe Three Cameras

The three Airtel X-Safe cameras that customers can choose are –

1) Sticky cam – The ‘Sticky cam’ is worth Rs 5,000 but will be available for Airtel customers at a 50% discount for Rs 2,499. It can record and deliver content in 1080p Full-HD resolution. The Sticky cam is Wi-Fi and ethernet enabled and supports Night Vision up to 12 metres and Two-Way Talk. Other features of the camera include motion detection, person detection, 256GB microSD card, in-built alarm and magnetic base.

2) 360 Degree Cam – The ‘360 Degree Cam’ is worth Rs 7,000 but will be available for Airtel customers at a 50% discount for Rs 3,499. Features of this camera include — full HD 1080p resolution, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, Two-Way talk, night vision up to 10 metres, motion detection, person detection, 256GB microSD card, in-built alarm, 360-degree coverage, smart tracking, and privacy shutter.

3) Active Defence Cam – The Active Defence Cam that is worth Rs 9,000 will be available to Airtel customers for Rs 4,499. It will come with features including — Full HD 1080p resolution, Wi-Fi and ethernet support, night vision up to 30 metres, motion detection, person detection, 256GB microSD card support, IP67 water and dustproof, dual antenna, and active defence: two spotlight.

The service is not widely available in India yet. To active a few of the features mentioned above, users will have to purchase an Airtel X-Safe plan that will come for either Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year.