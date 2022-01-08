Boat Airdopes 601 ANC Launched in India at Rs 3,999

India’s one of the most prominent brands Boat has just launched its all-new true wireless earbud called the Airdopes 601 ANC. The newly launched earbuds are the latest addition to the wide-ranging portfolio of the company and feature Active Noise Cancellation. The latest truly wireless earbuds from the brand are one of the first to feature ANC functionality. Boat Airdopes 601 ANC was earlier featured on the e-commerce website last week, revealing information regarding the specifications, features and price of the device. Mentioned below are the in-depth details on the wearable.

Specifications for Airdopes 601 ANC

The all-new Boat Airdopes 601 ANC are equipped with a 10mm driver with Boat signature audio tuning that provides great bass while using the device. Talking about the connectivity options of the device, Boat Airdopes 601 ANC use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The earbuds also support Active Noise Cancellation up to 33dB allowing for an immersive experience by blocking the sounds of the outside world.

The ANC feature of the earbuds is capable of soundproofing the noise such as air conditioners, traffic, human voice, and coffee makers. Airdopes 601 ANC are in-ear style buds with stem design. The earbuds also offer multiple ear tips for users to choose from. As far as the battery backup is considered, the device can operate for 4.5 hours with ANC enabled and 5.5 hours with ANC disabled. Talking about the charging, Airdopes 601 ANC support ASAP charge capable of offering 1-hour playback with just 5 minutes of charge.

In addition to this, the device also features swipe gesture controls allowing users to change tracks, control volume, and start talking to the voice assistant. Airdopes 601 ANC also come with an in-ear detection feature that pauses the playback when removed from the ear and resumes it when plugged back in. Other features of the latest Boat earbuds include the Instant Wake n Pair (IWP) feature to seamlessly connect to your device, ambient mode, Google fast pair, IPX4 water rating, Type-C charging port, and Google Assistant and Siri support.

Price and Availability

The latest Boat Airdopes 601 ANC is available for a price tag of Rs 3,999 and will go live on the shopping website Flipkart on January 10 at 12 noon. The colour options for the truly wireless earbuds include black and white. The device will be competing against other earbuds in the market that are available at the same price segment such as Realme Buds Air 2, Jabra Elite Active 65T, and the OnePlus Buds Z.