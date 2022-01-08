Taiwan-based multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company Asus has just launched its new Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable on Friday, January 7 without any prior announcement. The latest addition to Asus’s wide-ranging portfolio was made during the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas. The new laptop from Asus comes with a lot of exciting features and specifications, however, the company hasn’t revealed any details on the pricing or availability of the Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable. Although it is known that the device will be available for purchase in only one colour option – Star Black.

Specifications for Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable

The all-new 2-in-1 laptop from Asus comes with a display featuring a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness and has a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display of the device also features 121% sRGB colour gamut coverage. ExpertBook B3 Detachable will operate on Windows 11 and is going to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC along with Adreno 618 GPU.

For the storage specifications of the device, ExpertBook B3 Detachable will come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of eMMC storage. As far as the camera front of the gadget is considered, Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable features a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. In addition to this, ExpertBook B3 Detachable also comes with a unique AI noise-cancelling technology along with 3D noise-reduction technology equipped on the selfie camera.

The device will also feature a dedicated slot for a stylus; however, it will be an optional accessory along with a stand cover. Connectivity options for the latest 2-in1 laptop include Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is backed by a 38Whr li-ion battery and supports a 45W charging technology using a USB Type-C charger. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable measures 260.3×172.1×8.9mm and weighs 630 grams.