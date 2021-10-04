Should You Upgrade To Windows 11: Here’s What You Need To Know

In August, Microsoft announced the next-generation OS, Windows 11. Now, the update will start rolling out to supported devices from tomorrow. However, it is still in the early stages and there could be some glitches faced by those who adapt to it early. This might make you confused if you have to upgrade to Windows 11 on the day one or not. In that case, here we give some clarity on the same.

Windows 11 is touted to be the most secure operating system from Microsoft for PCs. It comes with elements such as virtualisation-based security (VBS). This feature is one of the key aspects of the OS but it is speculated to reduce the performance of the system, a catch that especially gamers should be worried about.

Windows 11 For Gamers

As per a report by PC Gamer, gaming enthusiasts might see a decline in the performance of their system by 25 percent, which will leave an impact on the frame rates. However, it is said that this will be a concern only on the pre-built PCs that will be shipped with Windows 11 OS. The older PCs that are upgraded from Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro to Windows 11 are likely to have this VBS feature disabled by default and it will not decline the gaming performance, it adds.

The report notes that while the VBS feature is not needed when upgrading to Windows 11, it is believed that the security benefits offered by this feature are essential. Also, PCs running Windows 11 can meet the same security the DoD depends on only when the devices have the minimum system requirements. This was detailed in an earlier post that explains the TPM 2.0 requirement for the latest generation Windows 11 OS.

What If You Are Not Gaming?

You might think of what if you do not play games, then you need to consider that Windows 11 offers some nice-to-have features and visual updates as compared to Windows 10. These updates could be many crucial features for the average user. If your PC is running Windows 10 currently, then you may not be a great reason to upgrade your Windows 11. Notably, Windows 10 is rich in features and will be backed by Security Updates until 2025, thereby giving you a lot of time to upgrade to Windows 11.