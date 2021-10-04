OnePlus 10 Pro Might Borrow This Feature from Oppo

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch next year. The smartphone might feature a 5x periscope zoom lens. OnePlus might borrow this 5x periscope zoom lens from Oppo. The OnePlus 10 series is also expected to feature OnePus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 10R. After OnePlus and Oppo announced their merger, this doesn’t seem a far off guess or assumption. Even the software that both companies are going to roll out for their future smartphones will have a lot of similarities. Both OnePlus and Oppo have anyway shared resources internally for many years, now they will be doing so more openly.

OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro camera specifications have been tipped. The tip has been shared by Mukul Sharma, a famous Indian tipster who was quoting another famous tipster Panda who claimed that the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a periscope lens. The periscope sensor is expected to come with 5x optical zoom.

It is worth noting that no other OnePlus smartphone has a periscope lens. The Hasselblad partnership might help the company come out with impressive cameras. With the OnePlus 9 series, the company didn’t get much time with Hasselblad to come out with a camera that makes a difference. But since enough time has passed, with the OnePlus 10 series, the cameras might be much better.

But this is not something new for Oppo. There are a lot of Oppo phones with a periscope lens. The OnePlus 10 series would be surely something to look forward to. There are a lot of expectations from the OnePlus 10 series smartphones. This is because the OnePlus 9 series devices didn’t come with the kind of camera that was expected from it. Hopefully, with the OnePlus 10 series, things change for good and OnePlus earns back its sort of lost reputation. There’s just been a lot going on with the company, especially with the OnePlus Nord 2 series.