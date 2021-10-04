MediaTek Dimensity 2000 To Be More Powerful Than Qualcomm Offering

We are at that time of the year when the flagship smartphones have been unveiled and chip makers are gearing up to unveil their next-generation chips that will power the 2022 models. Going by the same, MediaTek is believed to be working on the Dimensity 2000 series SoC. This next-gen chipset is claimed to arrive with great improvements, thereby making it more power-efficient. There are claims that this processor could be relatively better than its rival - the upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 Details Tipped

As per a report by MyDrivers, the chipmaker based in Taiwan is all set to take the wraps off the new offering - the MediaTek Dimensity 2000. This new chip is said to be launched by the end of this year or early 2022. The report goes on to state that the new Dimensity 2000 series 5G chip will be highly power-efficient, which will make it consume relatively lower power than the upcoming Qualcomm counterpart. It is claimed that the difference between these two chips could be around 20 to 25 per cent with the MediaTek offering likely to have an upper hand.

Apart from power efficiency, the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 is claimed to have improved overall performance. The report notes that these improvements could make it a great choice for the upcoming flagship smartphones awaiting their launch in 2022. As per recent reports, the Dimensity 2000 could arrive with both Cortex X2 and Cortex A79 cores while its GPU could be based on the Mali G79 architecture, ensuring a power-packed performance.

It is claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be built on the 4nm process from TSMC. Eventually, it is claimed to deliver better performance and efficiency. Furthermore, the improvements in technology could deliver a multimedia IP, advanced AI and exclusive Dimensity 5G open architecture.

However, we need to keep in mind that these reports are unconfirmed and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same from MediaTek. Until then, we need to consider this information with a grain of salt. MediaTek is yet to confirm when this chipset will be unveiled while speculations are hinting at a timeframe as mentioned above.