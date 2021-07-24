Latest Windows 11 Build 22000.100 Brings With It Multiple Improvements

Microsoft on Saturday released the latest preview build of Windows 11, which sports the build number 22000.100. This build from the tech giant comes with certain new features and a host of bug fixes.

The key aim for this update is to improve Windows 11's stability and to do so, it has been made available to members of the Microsoft Insider Program who are part of the Dev Channel or Early Access channel.

For those of you wondering, the first update is in relation to Microsoft Teams, as developers have started the implementation of the Chat application that is present on the basis of Microsoft Teams, this is now located in the taskbar.

What Does the Latest Update do Differently?

Do note that this is currently on offer to just a couple of insiders and will be gradually provided to other testers. We as of now have not received the same.

The developers have also started the process of updating the looks of the pop-up menu of hidden icons that are present to the lower-right of the taskbar, with this feature helping in making the menu look consistent with the overall design of Windows 11's UI or user interface.

With the update, the design of the menu will not always change and in certain situations, the user might have to change the skin for the pop-up menu in order to get a fresh look.

To add to all of this, the new firmware also simplifies access to the Focus to Attention function settings, with users now being able to directly access them via the Notification Center.

Additionally, whenever the background activity of a particular app needs the user's prompt, the icon present on the taskbar will start flashing.

This action of attention-grabbing has been changed and now it will stop after a bit, but the concerned icon will keep on being highlighted until the user interacts with the same.

The latest build also brings with it an update to the Microsoft Store which makes the navigation process feel fast and fun, in the words of Microsoft. According to the company, when a user selects an interesting app or movie, they might see some animations that will help keep track of what is being browsed.

Overall, this build brings certain new features that were promised at the time of launch and multiple fixes to the Widgets section and the overall stability of the UI.