WhatsApp Web Can Now Run Without a Connected Phone on iOS

The most popular messaging platform on the planet, WhatsApp Messenger has missed one feature for a long time. The users of WhatsApp have constantly complained about this and in an extreme scenario have even moved to other apps just because of this one functionality. The feature that we are talking about is multi-device support. Previously, WhatsApp Web on the desktop could not function unless your mobile phone was also connected to the internet. But, now it seems that WhatsApp has finally come around this issue and is slowly rolling out an update to extend this feature to the users in the Beta programme.

Multi-Device Feature Now on iOS Version of WhatsApp

The Multi-Device update on WhatsApp is currently being made available to the iOS users of WhatsApp who are in the beta programme. For the unaware, the Multi-Device feature will allow the users to send and receive messages on WhatsApp Web, which is the desktop version of the app, even when their phone is not connected to the internet. This is a feature that other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal have allowed their users.

But, WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption was coming in the way of this feature for long. The report comes from WABetaInfo. Now with the rollout of this feature, even if your phone dies, you can be using WhatsApp on a laptop or desktop. On your iOS phone, you will have to go to the WhatsApp Settings and checked the Linked Devices section (previously called “WhatsApp Web/Desktop”).

Some Limitations With Multi-Device Feature

If you are going to use this feature you should note that some of the other features of WhatsApp might be hindered. Since this is a feature in the beta stage, that comes with no surprise. You might be missing pinned chats since they are not synced instantly and you might have to search for them. Live Locations are also another thing that might not work while you shift to the new Linked Devices setting. You might also be restricted in terms of calling other users with an older version of WhatsApp. However, if you are worried about privacy you can leave it behind since WhatsApp has said that the end-to-end encryption is still working on the devices and has not been trashed for this Multi-Device support. Also, the users will be able to link up to 4 devices right now but no other phone.