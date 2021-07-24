In the times of the pandemic, lockdown, and everything that has gone in the past year, businesses, whether digital or with a physical store have relied on SMS promotion a lot. The public telecom company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also been a provider of bulk SMS services which these business entities can use to send messages, convey information, or promote their businesses. In a new revision to its bulk SMS rates, BSNL has put out an infomercial detailing about the new rates of its bulk SMS services. It’s worth noting that the BSNL bulk SMS service has always been cheaper for the PSUs and government-owned entities and the revision of rates is no exception to this rule. The PSUs will have to pay only 50% of the rate as compared to other customers.

BSNL Scrubbing Charges Reduced

As per this new report from Kerala Telecom, the scrubbing charges of the Bulk SMS Push Service of BSNL will now be available for 2 paise, down from the previous price of 2.1 paise. This rate will be applicable when the SMS count is less than 10 crore. For the same quantity of messages, the PSUs will have the service available at 1 paise only. It’s also worth noting that these scrubbing charges will be applicable for the SMS submitted to the DLT platform of BSNL for scanning by the TRAI TCCCPR 2018 regulations put forth by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Different Prices for PSUs and Private Entities

The DLT protocols of TRAI have a stronghold on norms of quality of promotional and transactional SMS which the businesses send to their customers. The DLT portal allows the customers or the principal entities to register themselves, log in consumer consent, obtain headers for the SMS and other tasks. This way TRAI also maintains a quality check on the SMS being sent to the consumers. On the other front, the retailers who would like to obtain SMS services in bulk from BSNL can choose from the monthly or annual plan which starts at Rs 2,200 per month offering 10,000 to 24,999 SMS The scrubbing charge for private entities in this plan is fixed at Rs 0.021.