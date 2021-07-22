BSNL Fibre Experience Broadband Plan Bundles 1000GB Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been in a frenzy of rolling out new offers for its subscribers. After launching a lot of offers on the prepaid segment, the offers on the wired broadband plans do not seem to be ending. Every other day, BSNL is coming up with new promotional schemes for its new and old subscribers both and today is no exception to this rule. If you recall, the BSNL promotional plans of Fibre-to-the-Home come with an introductory period after which the subscribers are migrated to the higher FMC (Fixed Monthly Cost) plans. The new offer rolled out by BSNL is also similar.

Rs 399 Plan Details and Data Offerings

The plan that we are referring to is the “Fibre Experience @ Rs 399” FTTH plan. Under this new offer, the new BSNL subscribers will get an FTTH connection. The old subscribers of BSNL will not be eligible for this offer. As for the benefits that are available in this plan, they include 1,000GB of data with 30 Mbps speed. So it is clear that BSNL is not offering 100 Mbps+ speed, unlike its other premium end plans. After the exhaustion of the 1000GB data limit, the subscribers will be downgraded to the 2 Mbps speed. The last and the most important thing about this plan is the upgradation post the 90 days mark. After the subscribers have used this plan for 90 days by paying Rs 399 per month, they will automatically be shifted to the Rs 499 broadband plan of BSNL.

BSNL Started Online Bill Payment

It is worth noting that BSNL has introduced such an offer before as well, wherein the subscribers are upgraded from the Rs 499 to Rs 599 plan automatically after three months. As per the Kerala Telecom report, The consent for the tariff raise will be taken at the time of the setting up of the connection and the raise will be done automatically. Lastly, if you are someone who is looking forward to subscribing to this plan, then you should note that it’s available in the Gujarat, Tamilnadu, Telangana, and Kerala circles only. In other related news, BSNL has also started offering online bill payment facilities to its subscribers for easy payment of bills.