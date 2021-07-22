Tata Sky, Airtel Offer Same Priced STB, What Should You Pick?

Set-Top Box (STB) providers have curated various offerings to cater to the entertainment needs of consumers. Two of the renowned entities that are known for their plans and exclusive benefits are Bharti Airtel and Tata Sky. The STBs offered by Airtel and Tata Sky come with a series of benefits. Both the providers offer a STB that is available for Rs 2,499. In this article, we will spill the details of the STB that Airtel and Tata Sky offer to their users.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2,499 STB

Airtel Rs 2499 is dubbed as Xstream Basic, which is packed with multiple offers and benefits. If DTH users opt for this STB, they will get an inbuilt Chromecast feature. Not only this, but Airtel has eliminated the need for traditional remote with this STB. Users can directly use their smartphone as the remote to use the box. One of the other benefits that users get from Xstream Basic STB is voice search. With the help of voice search, they can easily use the STB without any extended hassle. Additionally, users also get access to Xstream App premium, which has been developed by Airtel to cater to entertainment needs. The price of the Xstream Basic STB is exclusive of GST. If users book the STB in the current period, they can avail 10% off using the discount code ADTV10.

Tata Sky Rs 2,499 STB

Tata Sky has curated different Set Top Boxes that are packed with different specifications. Since its initiation, Tata Sky has been offering intriguing DTH services to its subscribers with various schemes and benefits. Tata Sky Binge+ Set Top Box offers seamless switches in TV and apps. Users get built-in Chromecast and access to the content for the past 7 days.

Voice search remote is also available in the STB. Under the hood, the STB has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There are more than 5000 apps and games from the Google Play Store that is packed in the STB. Users can enjoy Live TV through Satellite or the internet. Not only this, but users can also avail Tata Sky On-Demand library that showcases 1000s of shows and movies. Additional benefits of the STB includes a one-month subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Tata Sky Binge+. Under the Tata Sky Binge, users will get access to various OTT platforms such as Zee5, SonyLIV and more. Talking about the price, the original price of the STB is Rs 3,999. However, Tata Sky is offering the STB for just Rs 2,499 exclusive of taxes. Users can also avail of Rs 200 off using the discount coupon.