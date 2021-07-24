Airtel, Jio and Nextra 100Mbps Broadband Plans Detailed

Broadband services providers have developed an array of internet plans that are packed with high-speed internet benefits and services. Some of the renowned broadband services providers that offer high-speed internet plans are Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Nextra. In general, 100 Mbps broadband plans by ISPs are widely used by consumers. However, internet speed is a subjective factor and to fulfil the different needs of consumers, broadband services providers offer different plans with multiple benefits. In this article, we will shed details on the famous 100 Mbps broadband plans by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Nextra.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber premium broadband plan is one of the most popular broadband plans offered by Airtel. Over the years, the broadband arm of Bharti Airtel has curated ample plans and benefits that come with various benefits. Under the Rs 799 broadband plan, users will get 100 Mbps unlimited internet speed. Even though the internet benefits are unlimited, there is a FUP limit of 3300GB. Along with this, users will also get unlimited local and ISD calling benefits. Additional benefits of the broadband plan include Wynk music subscription, Airtel Xstream and subscription to Shaw Academy. The pricing of the plan is exclusive of GST.

Reliance JioFiber Rs 699 Broadband Plan

JioFiber broadband plans are popular for their intriguing benefits and modest pricing. Under the Rs 699 broadband plan, users will get 100 Mbps internet speed with a validity of 30 days. Users will also get voice calling benefits in the plan. Similar to Airtel, Reliance Jio also has a FUP limit of 3300GB. Once the FUP limit is over, the internet speed will be reduced. Since the pricing of the broadband plan is inclined towards the budgeted segment, there are no additional benefits packed in the broadband plan.

Nextra Rs 679 Turbo Entertainment Plan

Nextra is one of the fastest-growing broadband service providers that has curated various broadband plans with ample benefits. The only drawback of the broadband plan is region availability. Currently, Nextra broadband services are only available in the Delhi region. Talking about the benefits of the plan, users get 100 Mbps broadband with FUP. Once users have consumed 1000GB of data, the internet speed will be reduced. If users opt for 6 months plan, they will have to pay Rs 722 per month, and they will get access to Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. However, if users opt for 12 months plan, they will have to pay Rs 679, and they will get a subscription to Disney+Hostar VIP and Amazon Prime Video subscription.