Wi-Fi Routers Should Have These Qualities in 2021

Wi-Fi routers have become one of the essential needs of modern internet users. There are ample Wi-Fi routers that are available in the market which are packed with multiple features and qualities. Since there are so many choices available, picking the finest Wi-Fi router with a good price range can be tricky. If you are planning to invest in a Wi-Fi router in 2021, you must ensure that cater to current and future wireless networking needs. Follow the article to the end to read some of the essential features that you must consider.

Wi-Fi Routers With Multi-Core Processor Should be Top Priority

The specifications inside the veil of Wi-Fi routers holds prime importance. Before making the final decision, you must ensure that your Wi-Fi router has at least a dual-core processor along with 256MB of RAM. If price is not the issue, you can even opt for 512MB RAM Wi-FI routers for a hassle-free experience.

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Routers are the Best

If you have two wireless radios on the router, you can eliminate the overload situation of the connection. Generally, you see numbers like 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz. If you purchasing a single-band router, you will only get one frequency. However, a dual-band router has both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz radios that allow users to connect to different bands. You can even opt for a tri-band wireless router for a premium experience.

Wi-Fi Routers Must-Have Beamforming Feature

In case you are not aware, Beamforming is the latest feature that has become common in modern Wi-FI routers. In simple words, Beamforming is a form of signal technology that elevates the throughput in rooms with a high amount of interference. With the help of beamforming, Wi-Fi routers can track the areas where the connection is weak and improve it for a seamless user experience.

Range of Wi-Fi Routers

The range of the Wi-Fi routers is one of the essential points which you must consider before purchasing. Generally, if you purchase 802.11ac routers, you will get the greatest range and high-speed internet connection.

Advanced Quality of Service

If you are an avid Wi-Fi user, you must be aware that all the routers feature the Quality of Service feature that allows users to control the bandwidth of the network. However, an average user never takes the pain to hobble around the feature. However, some routers in the market have started offering advanced Quality of Service which are based on smart algorithms. These Wi-Fi routers can automatically split the bandwidth without giving any trouble to the end-user. You must always pick Wi-Fi routers with Advance Quality of Service.