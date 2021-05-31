802.11n Router and 802.11ac Router Differences Explained



A router is a device that sends the internet connection that you receive from your internet service provider to the various devices you use to access the internet. When it comes to the internet, choosing the latest router with the best features works hand in hand with your internet connection and plays an important role in the outcome. If you have your internet delivered through the latest technologies like fibre optic cables offering 5G speed but have an outdated router to convert that into the wireless network, you are probably not getting the most out of your internet connection. Routers have advanced over some time and have become more feature-driven. As the needs of the users have evolved, the routers we have in the market have become more suited to take care of those needs. 802.11n routers and 802.11ac routers are two different types of routers with some key distinctions.

The 802.11n router

The 802.11n router is the successor to the 802.11g/a router. It can deliver speeds of up to 600 Mbps and would be suitable for most use cases of the internet. If you are someone who accesses the internet to browse websites, checking emails and HD streaming with only a few devices connected to the router, then 802.11n could be the right choice for you.

The 802.11ac router

802.11ac router is the successor to the 802.11 routers. With internet service providers being able to provide gigabit speeds thanks to the advancements of broadband technology, our routers also need to be upgraded to support these speeds. 802.11ac router, or the gigabit router as it’s popularly known, can deliver speeds of up to a few Gbps. These routers are best suited for users like 4K streaming, live gaming, live coding and other such data-intensive tasks.

Here are a few key distinctions between these two routers in terms of their range and price.

Range

We have already mentioned above that the Ac router is capable of delivering much higher speeds as it’s the successor to the 802.11n router. In terms of range, both routers basically offer the same range on paper. However, there are a few key differences. The 802.11n offers both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands, while the 802.11ac only uses the 5Ghz band. While higher bands are faster but have a lower range, the peak performance of 802.11ac is much better than the performance of 802.11n in the longer range.

Price

As the 802.11ac router is the latest and advanced version, it’s no surprise that it is not only more expensive but also widely available in the market today. It is now found as a Wi-Fi standard, built-in every premium phones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and also a few mid-range devices. Considering the benefits are way more of purchasing the 802.11ac as 5G is the future of internet speeds, the high price is justified if you look at it as an investment for the future.