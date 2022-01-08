Titan EyeX Smart Glasses Launched in India at a Price of Rs 9,999

In a remarkable development, Titan Eye+ has launched its first set of smart glasses in India. The new smart glasses Titan EyeX were launched earlier this week and come with exciting features such as open-ear speakers, touch controls as well as fitness tracking systems. The wearable offers connectivity via Bluetooth v5 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Additionally, the gadget also features an inbuilt tracker and is rated IP54 build for dust and water resistance. The open-ear speakers featured in the smart glasses also provide voice-based navigation as well as support voice notifications.

Specifications for Titan EyeX

As mentioned above, the all-new smart glasses from Titan Eye+ connect with Bluetooth v5 and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Users can also download the app on both operating systems to pair up with the glasses. Titan EyeX is powered by a Qualcomm processor, details of which are not yet specified. The smart glasses from Titan feature an open-ear speaker with true wireless stereo (TWS) functionality as well. The company has claimed that the device becomes easy to use in open surroundings due to its open ear speakers allowing users to enjoy music while being aware of the surroundings.

Furthermore, the first of its kind, Titan EyeX also features support for voice-based navigation and voice-based notifications through its open-ear speakers. Moreover, the glasses also feature a Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology allowing to support clear voice quality with dynamic volume control. The technology is capable of automatically adjusting the volume levels based on ambient noise.

The device also comes loaded with fitness tracking features capable of counting calories, steps, and distance using the inbuilt pedometer. Additionally, the device is capable of warning the users if their screen times have increased to help them stay healthier.

Price and Availability

The newly launched smart glasses – Titan EyeX come at a price tag of Rs 9,999, however, with the addition of prescription glasses, the price goes up to Rs 11,998. According to the information available on the website, the shipment of the devices will start from January 10. The frame colour of the gadget only has one option – Black. Interested users can purchase the device from either the official website of Titan or via Titan Eye+ retail stores.