OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India: Price and Thoughts

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) which can block up to 55 decibels of noise, an effective noise reduction bandwidth of 5000Hz.

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Highlights

  • OnePlus, after two years, has refreshed the Nord Buds Pro lineup.
  • The latest addition to the series is the Nord Buds 4 Pro.
  • This succeeds the Nord Buds 3 Pro which launched in July 2024.

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oneplus nord buds 4 pro launched india

OnePlus, after two years, has refreshed the Nord Buds Pro lineup. The latest addition to the series is the Nord Buds 4 Pro. This succeeds the Nord Buds 3 Pro which launched in July 2024. After two years, while we don’t see any hints about the launch of the Buds Pro 4, we are hopeful that OnePlus is also working on that.




Regardless, the day is about the Nord Buds 4 Pro, and that is what we will talk about. So what’s so cool about the new TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones from OnePlus which carry the Pro branding. Let’s find out, but before that, we have got to take a look at the price.

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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India

As Indians, we see the price first, and then the product features. So here’s the price for OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro price – Rs 3999 only. Now you might be wondering, a Pro earphone at just Rs 3999. Why is this so cheap? For starters, it is a Nord product. So while it will be good, it won’t be close to what you get with the premium earphones, but it will likely be a value buy for the price. Not everyone can afford the expensive earphones anyway, thus, these earbuds are a cool offering.

The earbuds will now be available at a special launch price of Rs 3,799. You can get it from various platforms such as OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra.

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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) which can block up to 55 decibels of noise, an effective noise reduction bandwidth of 5000Hz. OnePlus said that the new Nord Buds 4 Pro will come with advanced AI algorithms to monitor noise in real time. The company said that the earbuds now come with TUV Rheinland high-performance noise cancellation certification.

There are new drivers inside the Nord Buds 4 Pro which are said to be 100% more powerful than the ones inside the Nord Buds Pro 3. They feature Titanium coating for rich, deeper bass and clearer vocals.

There’s also support for LHDC 5.0 for high-definition music on the earbuds. There is also support for Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. The Nord Buds 4 Pro feature six microphones, three in each of the earbuds, which will work together to ensure that the users have a crystal clear voice calling experience.

What’s cool is that the earbuds only weigh about 4 grams each, which is like nothing, and then there’s IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 15.0.1 can use the HeyMelody app for enabling seamless real time translation also when paired with the Nord Buds 4 Pro for languages such as Hindi, English, Spanish and French.

OnePlus has said that the Nord Buds 4 Pro kept going for up to 54 hours in lab tests without a charge when ANC was switched off and the volume was set at 54%. If you even put the earbuds in the case for 10 minutes, you will get five hours of listening with just that, so that’s cool.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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