Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline and Price Leaked

Reported by Tanuja K 0

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vivo v70 fe india launch timeline price

Vivo V70 FE, which just launched in Indonesia, is said to be making it to India soon as well. We recently saw Vivo launching two phones in the Vivo V70 series in India. These two are Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. Both are 5G phones, but they are expensive as well. Not everyone who is a Vivo fan and is looking for a powerful experience can purchase the V70 series lineup in India right now. However, that might change with the arrival of Vivo V70 FE.




Read More - OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India: Price and Thoughts

The FE here stands for Fan Edition. Vivo is not the only company to sell FE devices to consumers. It all started with Samsung when the brand launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which became one of the best sellers for the brand.

The Vivo V70 FE is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000 in India, and this could enable the brand to compete with OnePlus in the segment, where OnePlus is also reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Nord 6. The OnePlus Nord 6 has also been spotted on Geekbench.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 6 to Launch Soon in India: Found on Geekbench

The Vivo V70 FE is expected to be launched in India in early April 2026. This could be around the same time as the launch of OnePlus Nord 6. The Vivo V70 FE specifications are already known after its launch in the Indonesian market. For more details about the device and its specifications, take a look at the link below.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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