OnePlus 15T Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The OnePlus 15T is expected to come in multiple memory configurations in China - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. OnePlus 15T will arrive as a performance and value focused flagship phone.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15T, a new smartphone from OnePlus is coming soon to China.
  • The OnePlus 15T launch is scheduled for the next week in China.
  • It will launch on March 24, 2026.

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oneplus 15t launch date confirmed

OnePlus 15T, a new smartphone from OnePlus is coming soon to China. The OnePlus 15T launch is scheduled for the next week in China. It will launch on March 24, 2026. The device has already been made available for pre-orders on the OPPO store in the country. For the unaware, OPPO is the parent company to OnePlus. There are three confirmed colours of the phone - Relaxing Matcha, Pure Cocoa, and Healing White Chocolate.




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The OnePlus 15T is expected to come in multiple memory configurations in China - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. OnePlus 15T will arrive as a performance and value focused flagship phone. It will likely be available in the global market as the OnePlus 15s. The OnePlus 15T is expected to be one of the best compact phones in the market in 2026.

The OnePlus 15T will feature a 6.32-inch OLED LTPO panel with 1.1mm ultra-thin bezels on all four sides. Then there's a 1.5K resolution support on the panel and 165Hz refresh rate. The display will also accompany an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Read More - OPPO K14 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The Qualcomm Snpadragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC is expected to power the device and we could see a 7500mAh battery in the device with support for 100W fast-charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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