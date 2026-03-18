OPPO A6s 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO A6s 5G, a new smartphone from OPPO in the A series has launched in India. It has a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and offers a long and reliable battery life to the consumers. What's interesting is that the OPPO K14 5G was also launched recently in the country and it is also around the same price range as the OPPO A6s 5G. The company has shared all the confirmed details and specifications about the device, and thus, we are listing all of it here. Check it out below.









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OPPO A6s 5G Price in India

OPPO A6s 5G will be available in two colour options - Aurora Gold and Plum Purple. It will be available in multiple memory variants:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 18,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 20,999

The device will be available on multiple platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets. There's a Rs 1,000 cashback available with several bank cards.

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OPPO A6s 5G Specifications in India

OPPO A6s 5G has the following specifications in India: