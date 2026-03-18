OPPO A6s 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OPPO A6s 5G will be available in two colour options - Aurora Gold and Plum Purple. It will be available in multiple memory variants.

Highlights

  • OPPO A6s 5G, a new smartphone from OPPO in the A series has launched in India.
  • It has a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and offers a long and reliable battery life to the consumers.
  • What's interesting is that the OPPO K14 5G was also launched recently in the country and it is also around the same price range as the OPPO A6s 5G.

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oppo a6s 5g launched in india price

OPPO A6s 5G, a new smartphone from OPPO in the A series has launched in India. It has a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and offers a long and reliable battery life to the consumers. What's interesting is that the OPPO K14 5G was also launched recently in the country and it is also around the same price range as the OPPO A6s 5G. The company has shared all the confirmed details and specifications about the device, and thus, we are listing all of it here. Check it out below.




Read More - OPPO K14 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO A6s 5G Price in India

OPPO A6s 5G will be available in two colour options - Aurora Gold and Plum Purple. It will be available in multiple memory variants:

  • 4GB + 128GB = Rs 18,999
  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 20,999

The device will be available on multiple platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets. There's a Rs 1,000 cashback available with several bank cards.

Read More - OURA Ring 4 Officially Launched in India: Check Price

OPPO A6s 5G Specifications in India

OPPO A6s 5G has the following specifications in India:

  • 50MP primary sensor + 2MP secondary sensor at the rear with a 5MP selfie sensors.
  • 6500mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast-charging.
  • ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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