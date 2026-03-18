OPPO K14 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OPPO K14 5G will go on sale for the first time from March 20, 2026, at 12 PM on Flipkart. The device will be available on multiple platforms including OPPO India website and online/offline retail stores.

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Highlights

  • OPPO K14 5G has launched in India.
  • This is a new smartphone and it focuses a lot on smooth performance and battery life.
  • Both of these things are super important for the consumers, and along with that, the company has also placed the device in the affordable segment.

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oppo k14 5g launched in india price

OPPO K14 5G has launched in India. This is a new smartphone and it focuses a lot on smooth performance and battery life. Both of these things are super important for the consumers, and along with that, the company has also placed the device in the affordable segment. Let's take a look at what the OPPO K14 5G is all about.




The phone runs on Android 16 based ColorOS 16. There's a large display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and with up to 1125 nits of peak brightness on the phone.

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OPPO K14 5G Price in India

OPPO K14 5G is available in multiple memory variants:

  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 17,999
  • 6GB + 256GB = Rs 19,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 21,999

The device will go on sale for the first time from March 20, 2026, at 12 PM on Flipkart. The device will be available on multiple platforms including OPPO India website and online/offline retail stores.

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OPPO K14 5G Specifications in India

OPPO K14 5G has the following specifications:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage with the internal storage being expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.
  • The device has a 3900mm vapor chamber cooling system to help with managing heat.
  • OPPO K14 5G has a 50MP main sensor with a 2MP portrait sensor and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling
  • IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
  • 5G SA and NSA support.
  • 7000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast-charging.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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