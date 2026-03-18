Airtel Broadband Plan which is Most Picked by the Users

Airtel has the second-largest fixed-broadband business in the country. Today, we will look at one of its most picked broadband plans in the country. The plan we are talking about is available for both the AirFiber and the Fiber customers. The plan we are talking about from the company costs Rs 699 per month. Note that there's additional GST upon the final billing. There's a reason why the Rs 699 broadband plan is the most picked by the customers. It is in the price range for most users, and also bundles a lot of OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the consumers. Let's take a look at the entire benefits of the plan in detail here.









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Bharti Airtel Broadband Plan Rs 699 Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 broadband plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed. This is not a very high-speed plan, but it comes with plenty of data. The AirFiber customers get 1TB of data per month, and the Fiber customers get 3.3TB of data per month. If you have fiber in your area, don't go for airfber (this is not us saying that, but Airtel).

Airtel offers IPTV (internet protocol TV) services and 22+ OTT benefits to the consumers with this plan. The IPTV benefit allows consumers to watch live TV channels on the go. The OTT benefits includes platforms/benefits such as Google One, JioHotstar Mobile, ZEE5, Airtel Xstream Play, and Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 for a year. Most of the OTT benefits actually come with Airtel Xstream Play platform which is an OTT aggregator.

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Airtel Rs 699 broadband plan is available in all of the licensed service areas (LSAs) of the country. The company also has several other broadband plans that cost more and come with IPTV and OTT benefits. You can check all of them in the website of the telco.